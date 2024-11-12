Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League later this month at Anfield.

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the chance to bring back a club legend to the club ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Los Blancos have a defensive injury crisis on their hands. David Alaba has been sidelined for almost a year with an ACL issue while captain Dani Carvajal suffered the same problem last month. To make matters worse for Real, Eder Militao sustained a similar issue in their 4-0 victory over Osasuna last weekend and is likely to miss the rest of the campaign. What’s more, Lucas Valasquez picked up a thigh problem that will keep him sidelined for around a month.

The Spanish giants find themselves second in La Liga, six points behind bitter rivals Barcelona. And in the Champions League, they have managed just six points from their opening four games. As things stand, the current European champions - who beat Borussia Dortmund in last season’s final to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time - are 18th in the new league standing and face the prospect of having to compete in a play-off round to qualify for the last 16.

Madrid will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday 27 November. They could be depleted of defensive options and it was mooted that Sergio Ramos could return to the club. Ramos spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 671 appearances and winning five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues before leaving for PSG in 2021. Ramos, recently labelled as brutal by ex-Reds manager Jurgen Klopp for injuring Mo Salah during the 3-1 loss to Madrid in the 2018 European Cup final, has been without a club since leaving Sevilla at the end of last season.

After Militao’s injury, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of himself training - which suggested he was offering his services to Los Blancos. However, The Athletic, among other outlets, reports that Real will not take up the option.

As things stand, Antonio Rudiger will be the only senior centre-half available to face Liverpool. Even Aurélien Tchouaméni may not be able to operate as an auxiliary defender, with the France international sidelined with an ankle sprain. Yet even if Ramos did sign, he would not be able to play as he is not registered in Real’s UEFA squad.