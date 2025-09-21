Real Madrid reportedly have their eye on a Liverpool star who has started the season in brilliant fashion

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for yet another Liverpool player next summer with the Spanish giants appearing intent on raiding Anfield at the end of the season.

After signing Trent Alexander-Arnold for £10m in the most recent transfer window, the La Liga outfit have been credited with an interest in Ibrahima Konate as they eye a potential free transfer when the Frenchman’s contract expires in less than 12 months.

They have also been linked with rising star Rio Nguomha, with sporting director Richard Hughes keen to hand the teenager a new deal after he burst onto the scene with a dramatic Premier League debut goal against Newcastle United in August.

Ryan Gravenberch valued at £65m by Liverpool

The report from Spain claims Liverpool value Gravenberch at £65m, with the player having two years left on his contract come the end of the season. The former Bayern Munich player joined the Reds in 2023 for just under £40m but has been reinvigorated under Arne Slot, who has deployed him in a deeper midfield role to wonderful effect.

However, Xabi Alonso is said to have told Florentino Pérez that he wants to add to his midfield next summer and has identified Gravenberch as a player who is “an organizer with physical presence and quality in distribution.”

One of Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham or Federico Valverde could leave Madrid next summer which would leave room for Gravenberch. However, a move has been described as difficult for Madrid due to Gravenberch’s contract and his importance to Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool squad ‘like a family’

Speaking after he scored a goal and provided an assist in the win over Everton, Gravenberch said: “We know we have a good group. We bought players as well, really good players, so we know it’s not only the starting XI, it’s the whole team. We are like a family, so we push each other. You see now for example, Hugo scored today and then [Alexander] Isak comes in and gives his all. I’m really happy with the squad.”

On his improvement, he also said: “It’s the coach that gives me the confidence. This season we have more freedom in the midfield. Last season I was only on the six, like deep, deep. Now I can go more forward, which you saw today. My strength is also there. I’m happy with that and also happy with the goal.”

