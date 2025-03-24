Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool reacts, after leaving the pitch with an injury during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold as reportedly all-but sealed a move to Real Madrid and another Liverpool star is now being eyed

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be on alert as Liverpool have reportedly made no progress over a new deal for defender Ibrahima Konate.

The France international joined the Reds in 2021 and has just one year remaining on his deal at the club come the end of the season. He is one of three players out of contract in 2026, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson both facing uncertain long-term futures at the club.

Football Insider have reported that Konate’s contract situation has caught the attention of both PSG and Madrid. The feeling is all-too-familiar for the Reds, who could see club captain Virgil van Dijk walk away from the club for nothing as he approaches the final few months of his deal. It has been claimed this week the club are confident he will commit his future at Anfield, with reports of interest from PSG firmly refuted.

Madrid could repeat Alexander-Arnold trick

Most Liverpool fans would not begrudge Alexander-Arnold’s decision to move to arguably the biggest club in world football. However, the fact he will leave for nothing is likely to leave a feeling of contempt given he is a homegrown player and Liverpool could not gain a fee which they could have used to bolster the right-back position.

With Konate out of contract in 2026, Madrid could be eyeing a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold saga as they look to pluck another player from Liverpool’s ranks on a free transfer when his contract is up. Konate still has plenty of time to agree an extension and the future of Van Dijk could have a say on whether he decides to remain at Anfield. He is the first-choice central defensive partner for the Dutchman.

Slot has hailed ‘very good’ Konate

Back in January, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about Konate’s quality and said: "He's already very good. He's a centre-back who, without even touching the ball, is impressive because he is so strong and tall. One of the things he could improve is his play with the ball, bringing the ball out from the back. I would not say he was poor in that but he could improve and go to another level.

"He works really hard to improve that and I already see this improvement. Defensively, he is of the highest standard. He's fast, he's strong, he wins duels. He can cover for his team-mates as well if needed. Defensively, there is not a lot he can improve. From all the ball possession we have, we would like to create even more chances than we are doing now and that starts from bringing the ball out from the back."

After lavishing Konate with that praise back in late January, Slot was asked if the player had been offered a new deal. He replied “yeah” then added it was “another conversation”.