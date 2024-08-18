Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool failed in their transfer pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has claimed he did not need to convince Martin Zubimendi to snub Liverpool and remain in San Sebastian.

The Reds failed in their quest to make the midfielder their first signing of Arne Slot’s tenure as head coach. Liverpool identified Zubimendi as someone who could give their engine room more control in the No.6 role and were ready to meet his £52 million release clause.

However, the Spain international - who helped his country win Euro 2024 - could not be prised away from his boyhood club. Sociedad now prepare for their opening La Liga fixture of the 2024-25 season when they face Rayo Vallecano this evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Alguacil suggested Liverpool were offering Zubimendi significant wages to move to Anfield. But he has not ruled out the 25-year-old still departing Sociedad if ‘another powerful team’ come knocking before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Via Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Alguacil said: "I haven't said anything to him to convince him. But it's clear that I'm very happy that he's staying. We're clear that Martin has great potential. We already knew that these opportunities would come his way in the market. And mind you, he could get other new ones up until the 30th.

“Liverpool is a very big team... Think about the money they were putting on the table to sign Zubimendi. The fact that he's decided to stay has great significance. It's very important and a source of pride, because it reflects that things are being done well at the club."

"For the moment Martin is here with us. But he has rejected an offer, the first one that has come. I repeat that I am happy about it, but until the 30th a thousand things can happen: the market could move, there could be injuries, after two games some people could get nervous. For the moment Liverpool have already come, but who can say that another powerful team could not do so in the next few days?"