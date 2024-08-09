Martín Zubimendi. | Getty Images

Liverpool are keen to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi does not start Real Sociedad’s pre-season friendly as Liverpool continue to pursue his signature.

The Reds are keen to make the midfielder Arne Slot’s first signing as head coach. Slot wants to strengthen the No.6 role in his squad, with Wataru Endo the only current senior option.

Zubimendi has been identified as someone who can give Liverpool more control in the engine room and was part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad - replacing Rodri at half-time in the 2-1 triumph of England in the final.

Zubimendi has a £51.65 million release clause in his Sociedad contract and has been weighing up his future. He came through the ranks at his boyhood club and is an indispensable player scoring four times in 45 games last season as Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga and reached the Champions League last 16.

The 25-year-old returned to training earlier this week, having been given a belated holiday after the Euros. Despite being the subject of interest from Liverpool, he has travelled with the Sociedad squad to face Union Berlin in their final pre-season friendly of the summer. But the San Sebastian native only makes the bench in the German capital. It will be intriguing as to whether he comes on as a substitute when the game kicks off or remains unused.