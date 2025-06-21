Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

It’s a potential deal that not too many will be disappointed by.

More than 200 senior appearances under his belt but still to hit the best years of his career? Check. Homegrown? Check. An international who is currently first choice when available? Check.

In truth, there are few boxes that Marc Guehi doesn’t tick when it comes to an ideal Liverpool signing. Since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2021, he has made outstanding progress. Bought for £18 million, he has proved a bargain for Palace - and Chelsea must regret sanctioning the sale.

In his four years at Palace, Guehi has played 155 matches, scoring eight goals. His performances for the Eagles have resulted in 23 England caps, with the highlight being starting the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain. And last season, Guehi etched himself into Palace history as he captained the club to FA Cup glory for the first time in history with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

But it will come as no surprise to Eagles fans that Guehi could depart Selhurst Park this summer. He has just a year left on his contract and Palace will not want to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

The South London club were resolute last summer to hold on to Guehi. Newcastle United were keen and reportedly had four bids of up to £65 million rejected. It proved the correct decision for Palace, who now have an FA Cup in their trophy cabinet and will also compete in the Europa League next term.

Liverpool’s reputation in the transfer market is renowned as among the best in the world. They’re astute when it comes to signing players and selling members of their squad. The fee of up to £35 million for Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen is one that many will deem as fair. And in truth, bringing in Guehi would be an upgrade.

But sporting director Richard Hughes will know he’s about to lock horns with another smooth operator that is Steve Parish. The Palace chairman will not want to sell Guehi for a penny less than he’s value. The Eagles are preparing for European football for the first time in the club’s history. Winning the competition is a pathway into the Champions League, which would be a stern challenge but not entirely out of the question.

However, Parish is also wary that he cannot stand in some players’ way. Last summer, Michael Olise was sold to Bayern Munich for around £51 million. In years gone by, the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yannick Bolasie have also been allowed to depart.

What’s been said

And speaking to podcast It’s Called Soccer last month ahead of the FA Cup final, Parish confessed that Palace ‘have to be really open’ to allowing players to move up the footballing foot chain. He said: “The first thing is we need to stay in the division so that's the first north star and that's obviously not easy as we can see from even Man United and Tottenham this year. They're not really close to relegation, but that's arguably because we have all taken a lot of points this year off the bottom three clubs. Anything that increases the risk of that dramatically, it's very difficult to find a way to do it.

“After that, then, of course, we will be a trading club. We want to survive and thrive in this division for two reasons: firstly because financially you have to cover the cost of running the club and, secondly, because the kind of players we want to attract, we need to show them a pathway.

“We're a destination for those great pros that have still got a massive competitive instinct, still want to do well, still want to give everything when they cross the white line but they realise they're probably not quite going to get to the level above us. Then there are players that are on a journey and on their way to the Bayern Munichs and other clubs. We realised over a period of time that we have to be really open to it.

“The thing you have to do with clubs like ours is manage that process as well as you can, so not to lose too many. I remember Sir Alex [Ferguson] used to try and bring in two players every summer. He thought any more than that was very difficult to integrate in the squad. That would be the kind of number of your real premium talent that you would be really able to deal with in any one summer so trying to time things so you can manage that is what we're trying to do.”