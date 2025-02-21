Referee who made controversial decision vs Liverpool confirmed for Man City clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool will take on rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a big clash on their hands this weekend as they look to bounce back from their frustrating 2-2 draw to Aston Villa last time out.

After all but relinquishing their title already, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City await the Reds on Sunday for an exciting meeting between the two powerhouse rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have already enjoyed a win over City earlier this season after goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah added a 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s miserable run of form at the time. The loss marked City’s sixth loss in seven games in all competitions. Since then, the champions have fallen 17 points adrift of Liverpool in the top spot, and they’ll be hoping to extend this gap on Sunday.

The officiating team set to take charge of this weekend’s fixture has been confirmed, and Anthony Taylor will be the man in charge of things. Taylor has officiated four Liverpool games already this season but his decisions during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal made him a major talking point.

Anthony Taylor appointed referee for Man City vs Liverpool

Taylor will oversee Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad this weekend, supported by assistants Gary Beswick and Lee Betts, and fourth official Andy Madley. Stuart Attwell and Adam Nunn will be on VAR duty.

Taylor oversaw the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this season. The Reds came from behind twice to secure the tie at the Emirates, after goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino initially put the Gunners ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamed Salah scored an 81st minute equaliser to snatch a point for Liverpool but Arsenal fans thought they had done enough to claim the win. In the final minutes of the match, Arsenal found the back of the net after Kai Havertz lobbed Caoimhin Kelleher, leaving an empty net open for Gabriel Jesus to slot the ball home.

However, in the build up to the goal, Taylor had already blown the whistle for a foul on Dominik Szoboszlai. Jakub Kiwior jumped into the back of the midfielder in attempt to challenge for the ball, but the attacking Arsenal players did not hear the whistle and continued their pursuit. Jesus was then shown a yellow card at full-time after quizzing Taylor on why his goal did not stand to give Arsenal a huge win.

At the time, Mike Dean said of the decision: “It's more of a soft foul if anything, to be fair he's just penalised the Arsenal player. It's probably a 50:50 call, for me. He's had a good game, the referee, so I can't criticise him for that to be honest with you.”

Anthony Taylor’s record in Liverpool games

Throughout his career, Taylor has refereed 63 Premier League matches featuring Liverpool. In these games, the 46-year-old has dished out an impressive 111 yellow cards and four reds. The last time Taylor sent off a player during any match was on Boxing Day, when Jhon Duran was given his marching orders against Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his last five games in charge of a Reds games, Taylor has shown ten yellow cards but did not book a single player during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over West Ham at the end of December.