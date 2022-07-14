Released Liverpool forward signs two-year contract at new club

Sheyi Ojo was purchased by Liverpool for a reported fee in the region of £2 million when he was a teenager, with Chelsea linked at the time.

Sheyi Ojo has signed for Cardiff City following his Liverpool release earlier this summer.

The winger has signed a two-year deal at the Wales outfit, having had a loan spell at the club earlier in his career.

Ojo was signed by the Reds when he was aged 14 from MK Dons for a reported fee of around £2 million - and beating Chelsea to his signature.

But the former England international would go on to make just 13 appearances in total at Anfield.

His final outing came in January 2017 before being shipped off on loan to Fulham, Reims, Rangers, Cardiff City and Millwall last season.

It came as no surprise that Ojo departed Merseyside when his contract expired in June.

Now he’s rejoined Cardiff and is looking forward to the challenge.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Bluebirds’ website, Ojo said: “I really enjoyed myself last time I was here and I’ve got some unfinished business to do.

“I’m really looking forward to the season, and I hope we can do some special things.

“I didn’t actually get to see the fans last time I was here, so I’m really looking forward to that. The one thing that was missing last time was the fans, so I’m excited for the first game.