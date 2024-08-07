Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabio Carvalho could leave Liverpool on a permanent basis amid Southampton and Leicester City interest.

It's a dilemma that hasn't been made any easier for Arne Slot. In fact, the pre-season period has only given the Liverpool head coach more of a quandary.

The performances of Fabio Carvalho during the friendly programme in the USA have caught the eye. Goals in victories against Arsenal and Manchester United gave anyone who forgot about the versatile forward a stark reminder of his quality.

When Liverpool signed Carvalho from Fulham two years ago, it was regarded as a coup. He enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough campaign, which yielded 11 goals and eight assists as the Cottagers were crowned Championship winners. A fee of up to £7.7 million looked a bargain.

However, it's not gone how Carvalho would have liked so far at Anfield. His maiden season was a frustrating one as he was a bit-part player. Then in the first half of last term, he struggled for minutes on loan at RB Leipzig. A switch to Hull City undoubtedly rejuvenated his confidence as a return of nine goals and two assists in 20 games saw the Tigers narrowly miss out on the Championship play-offs.

Yet there have remained doubts about whether the former Portugal under-21 international can make the leap from the top end of the second tier to the Premier League. It is a significant chasm. But bagging against Arsenal and United underlined that Carvalho has made marked improvements. The question, however, is whether such progress is enough to thrust his way into Slot's chief plans.

Liverpool's new boss regards Carvalho as a winger rather than his favoured No.10 role. But on the left flank, there are three options in Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo. Diaz has been at the front of the pecking order when fit since he signed from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2022. Jota can play in all three attacking positions - and is equally adept. And while Gakpo has primarily operated as a striker since arriving from PSV Eindhoven some 18 months ago, his talismanic performances on the wing for the Netherlands have given Slot something to think about.

Therefore, a departure for Carvalho may reluctantly be inevitable. He will not want another campaign of scarcely playing or being limited to cup appearances. And he may want to put down some roots and make a permanent move.

Liverpool have already turned down a bid of £15 million from Southampton and are not short of suitors. with Leicester City are reportedly in the mix. Should an offer be accepted, the Reds are in line to make a marked profit, with a £25 million price tag mooted, although Fulham hold a 20% sell-on clause of any profit made. It effectively would see the Reds triple their money.

And importantly, Liverpool could install a buy-back option in the deal. It’s something they have done in the past when sanctioning exits for Dominic Solanke, Jordon Ibe and Rhian Brewster - but the club never deemed it necessary to trigger such clauses.

They could with Carvalho, though, as he has the potential to continue his upward trajectory and be a player the Reds may covet in the future. This summer, Aston Villa have brought back two players they sold. Jaden Philogene, who was a team-mate of Carvalho at Hull - returned in a deal worth £18 million after being sold last year for £5 million. Cameron Archer is also back at Villa Park after Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League, albeit the striker’s future is uncertain.

It might be the case of right player, wrong time for Carvalho at Liverpool. If he is to leave, however, it may not mean his Reds journey is completely closed.