Richard Hughes Sporting Director of Liverpool during the first Arne Slot press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jonathan Tah has signalled that he plans to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs across Europe will be on alert after one of the Bundesliga's premier defenders made a major admission about his future.

Jonathan Tah has declared his intentions to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of his contract. The centre-back plans to see out the remainder of his deal - and leave on a free transfer in July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will not renew my contract for professional reasons," Tah told SZ. "I still have a contract until 2025 and until then I will give everything for Leverkusen. A football career is short and that is why I have always had the idea of ​​making the most of it. I simply want to exploit the potential that exists in my career. And in the summer I had the feeling that now is the time to look at something new, right now, after such a successful season.

"I have been at Leverkusen for nine years, I have experienced all the ups and downs here and the highlight was the fantastic last season in which we won almost everything. It couldn’t have been better. And so I thought: if I renew my contract at Leverkusen now, at 28, that means I will play here until I am 30 or 40 years old."

Tah was already reportedly in high demand in the most recent transfer window with a year left on his Leverkusen. The fact he can be signed for nothing will entice even more potential suitors. Bayern Munich were the reported frontrunners yet having spent his entire career in Germany, a fresh challenge abroad may be something that appeals.

The centre-back enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season as he helped Leverkusen achieve history by winning their maiden Bundesliga title - not losing a game en route - and the DKB-Polkal. The only match Die Werkself were defeated in all campaign was the Europa League final against Atalanta, which denied them of a treble. Yet this campaign is set to be Tah's last at Leverkusen. He intends to seek a fresh challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Germany international was linked with Liverpool in the summer window and Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk has claimed that the Reds are still interested. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said: But there’s another outfit to keep an eye on – Liverpool. In the far-flung future, they will need a successor for Virgil van Dijk. Jonathan Tah could be that for Liverpool. They are also on the table at this time."

Bringing in Tah to bolster the rearguard could be a sage move. Granted, he will be aged 29 in February yet he'll still have several years playing at the top and has not struggled with injuries in his career. What's more, if Joe Gomez remains down the pecking order, there's a chance he could for more regular action having been close to joining Newcastle United for £45 million.

And if sporting director Richard Hughes was to make a move for Tah, he could well achieve that predecessor Michael Edwards and legendary manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly could not. In 2017, Tah was linked with a switch to Anfield. Klopp's reign was still in its infancy and he was still constructing a team capable of challenging for silverware. Klopp knew that he needed stronger defensive options, having brought in Joel Matip on a free from Schalke.

However, when asked about Liverpool's mooted interest, Tah insisted he was comfortable remaining at Leverkusen. He said: "I am very happy at Bayer Leverkusen. I don't want to leave."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, of course, would go on to sign Virgil van Dijk the following year for a club-record £75 million. The Dutchman revolutionised the Reds’ backline and was the bedrock as Klopp’s troops claimed seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. But experience is a commodity that is invaluable - and a switch for Tah could make sense.