Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Argentine youngster Julio Soler.

Kopites have already seen more from Richard Hughes than they did his three predecessors.

Michael Edwards’ incognito approach, coupled with the astute business he conducted to help spearhead Liverpool’s return back to Europe’s elite, saw him develop cult status among supporters. Julian Ward took the same tack when he took over as sporting director. He was only in the role for a year but very much worked in the background. And Jorg Schmadtke, who served as a caretaker, also did not speak publicly. The German was spotted watching training a few times but that was about it.

Yet Hughes opted to address the media, unlike the aforementioned trio. He was sat to Arne Slot’s left when the new head coach was unveiled to the press last month. Most questions were fielded at Slot but there were several at Hughes, who was prised from AFC Bournemouth at the start of the summer. Given the nature of his role, they were about transfers.

Hughes didn’t give much away as expected. He was scarcely going to disclose intricate details to the world’s journalists and all those watching at home. But he did make a prediction that Liverpool’s business would heat up in August. The Scot described it as a crescendo with Euro 2024 and the Copa America meaning that the market was somewhat halted. Interestingly, Hughes also mentioned the Olympic Games.

Football isn’t the sport most think of when it comes to the Olympics. Even the most staunch followers of the game don’t keep a careful eye on it, with athletics, swimming cycling and many others taking centre stage. It’s a tournament largely made up of under-23s, with a dearth of household names on show. Host nation France have Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Julian Alvarez competed for Argentina.

But Hughes may have named the Olympics for good reason. It is because a reported target took part in Paris. Julio Soler was part of the Argentina team that reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out after a 1-0 loss to France, with a mass brawl ensuing at full-time.

The 19-year-old represents Lanus and is the club’s regular left-back despite his tender age. He’s made a total of 36 appearances, as well as captaining Argentina under-20s.

A left-sided full-back is not paramount for Liverpool, but one would make sense. Andy Robertson has yet to make an appearance in pre-season after sustaining an injury for Scotland at the Euros. What’s more, Robertson is now 30 and despite being one of the best in the world since signing from Hull City in 2018, a long-term successor will be required sooner rather than later.

Kostas Tsimikas has been Robertson’s deputy since he joined from Olympiacos four years ago. But the Greece international has never really threatened to become first choice, while he’s only two years Robertson’s junior. Joe Gomez filled in adeptly while both were injured last season, but his favoured role is centre-back.

Therefore, Hughes could be planning for the long term with Soler. According to Lanus Radio reporter Marian Antico, Liverpool are ready to make a ‘formal offer’ for the teenager, who is valued at around £12 million. It remains to be seen if that will indeed be the case - but Hughes’ hint makes it one to watch.