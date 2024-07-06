Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Richard Hughes was appointed Liverpool sporting director earlier this summer.

Richard Hughes has told of his excitement to be working alongside Michael Edwards at Liverpool.

Hughes has been appointed the Reds’ new sporting director after leaving his post at AFC Bournemouth - as he becomes the fourth incumbent in as many seasons.

Edwards served in the role for six years before he left at the end of the 2021-22 season. During that period, he became a cult hero among supporters as he signed the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane along with selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142 million, while Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned Premier League and Champion League winners.

Edwards was succeeded by Julian Ward yet he lasted just a year. That saw Jorg Schmadtke operate in an interim capacity to get Liverpool through last summer’s transfer window.

Edwards has been prised back to work for Reds owners Fenway Sports Group, having been appointed CEO of football earlier this year. That means that he is Hughes’ line manager, with the pair reuniting from their time together at Portsmouth where Hughes was a midfielder and Edwards an analyst.

And Hughes rates Edwards as the ‘best British sporting director’ there has ever been. He told reporters: “I am very much looking forward to working with Michael. In my opinion, the best British sporting director to date.

“The decision to come to Liverpool was one that I was humbled by but it was the people that I would be working with as well that made it extra special. Conversations, again, daily at the minute, and they have been from quite the way out as there was a fair bit to do to hit the ground running - Arne’s appointment being the most important thing to get right.