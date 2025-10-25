Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and they will come up against former player Fabio Carvalho.

There are several reasons why Liverpool have returned to their perch as one of European football’s juggernauts.

The role of Jurgen Klopp in engineering the Reds is one. But Liverpool’s transfer business and how sage they have been in the market is a close second to the climb back to the apogee.

In their ascendancy, rarely was a mistake made. The £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk proved to be worth every penny, as well as bringing in Alisson Becker for a fee of £62 million. In truth, there were few signings that did not work out. From Mo Salah to Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane to Fabinho, Liverpool’s recruitment department became the envy of rival clubs and supporters.

But their prowess when it comes to selling players has also been tremendous. The £142 million banked for Philippe Coutinho is the highlight. But Liverpool have driven a hard bargain when allowing others to depart. The £40 million they banked for Fabinho was shrewd. Accruing £17 million for Neco Williams was another savvy bit of business.

And when the Reds travel to Brentford tonight, they will also feel they got the better end of the deal when departing with Fabio Carvalho in 2024.

There was plenty of excitement when the attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022. He arrived against the backdrop of a breathtaking campaign at Fulham. Carvalho plundered 11 goals and recorded eight assists to help the Cottagers claim the Championship title in the 2022-23 season. The Portugal-born playmaker was only 20 at the time and appeared to have a stellar future ahead.

Liverpool paid up to just £7.7 million for Carvalho - a real bargain. But during his two years at Anfield, things did not work out. In fairness, his maiden campaign started with promise. Carvalho netted in a 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth before bagging a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United within the first month of the 2023-24 campaign. The Portuguese also started against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

But as the season wore on and the Reds struggled, finishing just fifth upon completion, Carvalho’s minutes dwindled. After a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on 20 October 2022, he would subsequently make just three brief substitute cameos in the Premier League.

When Carvalho was loaned to RB Leipzig in June 2023, it was a move that made sense. Yet he was reduced to a bit-part role at German outfit and returned to Merseyside in the January transfer window. He was then sent to Hull City and, while he thrived by scoring nine goals in 20 games, dropping back to the Championship was a step in the wrong direction.

It was not a shock when Liverpool agreed to sell Carvalho in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach. He featured prominently in pre-season but that was due to the Reds’ squad staggered return because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. It was agreed after Slot’s side returned from the USA that Carvalho would be sold.

Liverpool negotiated a fee of £22.5 million with the Bees, with a further £5 million in add-ons. Sporting director Richard Hughes, appointed that summer at the same time as Slot, would have known that Carvalho had to become a bona fide Premier League performer and fulfil his early potential. Aged 23, he still might. Yet so far, it appears that Hughes has quietly pulled off a masterstroke.

Carvalho has not thrust his way into Brentford’s chief plans. Last term, he started only three top-flight matches and missed the final three months with a shoulder injury. And despite Keith Andrews taking over the Gtec Community Stadium helm after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham, Carvalho has remained down the pecking order. This season, he featured from the outset in a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on the opening day and has largely been on the bench since.

Granted, Carvalho made the desired impact when bagging a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. But the former England youth international has been handed just six minutes of action so far and was left on the bench for Brentford’s 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out.

Liverpool will be hoping that Carvalho does not come back to haunt them as they go in pursuit of arresting a three-matching losing streak in the Premier League. But after banking around a £15 million profit, the Reds will so far feel vindicated they made the right decision to cash in.