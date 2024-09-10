Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest had a bid turned down for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Caoihmhin Kelleher has spoken of his frustration over Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds signed the Georgia international from Valencia in the summer transfer window for up to £29 million. The goalkeeper has remained on loan at the Spanish club for the season, with Alisson Becker No.1 at Anfield.

Kelleher is Alisson’s deputy in between the posts, but he had been open to departing to become first choice elsewhere. And with Mamardashvili coming in to likely be Alisson’s successor, Kelleher - currently on Republic of Ireland duty - admits he ‘wants to go and play week in week out’.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Eire’s Nations League clash against Greece, he said: “I made it clear in the last few years that I want to go somewhere and be a number one.

“The club has made that decision to get a goalkeeper (Mamardashvili) which makes it look like they’ve made a decision to go another direction.

“Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. It’s not always in my hands to fully make the decision. My ambition is clear. I’m good enough & I want to go and play week in, week out.”

In the closing stages of the transfer window, Liverpool rebuffed an offer from Nottingham Forest for Kelleher. The Athletic reports the fee was just £7 million plus USA international Matt Turner. The Reds value Kelleher, who is under contract until 2026, at £30 million.