Six Liverpool players have attracted concrete interest in the summer transfer window.

The feeling is that Liverpool’s transfer activity is primed to kick into gear.

It’s been a slow summer for the Reds so far. Although he’s new to the driving seat, Arne Slot has not demanded an overhaul and is happy with what he’s inherited. But the head coach also admitted he’d be surprised if fresh faces do not arrive before the transfer window shuts.

Sporting director Richard Hughes will be surveying the market and compiling dossiers on those who could improve Liverpool. But Hughes, who arrived from Bournemouth at the start of the summer, has also had to make decisions when it comes to the current roster. No less than six players have attracted bids - yet all have been rejected so far.

Wataru Endo

The midfielder joined Liverpool just a year ago from Stuttgart. His arrival for £16 million came as a shock given his name was unheralded, he was aged 30 and the Reds had a British record £111 million bid accepted for Moises Caicedo, who opted to join Chelsea.

To his credit, Endo enjoyed a decent maiden campaign at Anfield. He made 42 appearances in total, with 33 as starts to help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

But Slot is thought to covet a new defensive midfielder with more prowess on the ball. Marseille tested the waters by offering £11.8 million for Endo, which was rebuffed as he’s currently the only senior recognised No.6 in the squad. It remains to be seen as to whether there will be more offers for the Japan international.

Fabio Carvalho

It is a cliche that a new manager gives players a clean slate. But that cannot be more true for Carvalho. The attacking midfielder joined Liverpool from Fulham two years ago having been talismanic in the Cottagers’ Championship title-winning campaign.

However, Carvalho was a bit-part player in his first season at the Reds while he spent last term on loan. He struggled at RB Leipzig and returned to Merseyside in January. He dropped back into the Championship with Hull City where he thrived.

The 21-year-old has benefitted from the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister not being present during the USA tour. Carvalho started every game and caught the eye, scoring in wins over Arsenal and Manchester United.

But the challenge for Carvalho is getting ahead of Diaz, Gakpo and Diogo Jota for the left-wing role as well as Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in the engine room.

Southampton have looked to take advantage by lodging £15 million but that was rejected. Football Insider suggests that the Saints will come back with an improved offer.

Sepp van den Berg

For someone who has made just four first-team appearances for Liverpool, the defender’s future has been discussed plenty. That’s because van den Berg enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season on loan at Mainz 05. He made 36 appearances and netted three times to help Die Nullfünfer finish 13th in the Bundesliga - and was ranked among the best under-23 defenders in Europe.

Van den berg returns to Anfield keen to play regular football after his impressive stint in Germany - although that is not guaranteed with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez ahead in the centre-back pecking order. Mainz are keen to re-sign van den Berg but cannot pay Liverpool’s £20 million price tag. PSV Eindhoven have reportedly offered around half of that but it’s not been accepted.

Van den Berg has started three of Liverpool’s four friendlies this summer but now that van Dijk, Konate and Gomez are back training, it remains to be seen where he stands. The 22-year-old has two years left on his contract.

Bobby Clark

The midfielder will be disappointed he could not travel to America as an injury suffered at the end of last season ruled him out of doing so. Clark signed for Liverpool from Newcastle three years ago and has made promising progress through the youth ranks. The 19-year-old made 11 appearances last term, which included a full Premier League debut and an outing off the bench in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.

Former assistant manager Pep Lijnders was a huge advocate of Clark’s ability - and has tried to prise the youngster to Red Bull Salzburg with a £6 million proposal. However, Liverpool would demand at least double that to consider a permanent exit.

Nat Phillips

Almost everyone would agree that a permanent exit for the defender would make sense this summer. Phillips’ efforts in the 2020-21 season will never be forgotten as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side miraculously finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League amid an injury crisis.

However, Phillips has never threatened to become a regular first-team player since and has had loans at Bournemouth, Celtic and Cardiff City. He’s come on as a substitute in all four friendlies so far and now that van Dijk, Konate and Gomez are back then a departure could accelerate.

Liverpool have already snubbed a £4 million bid from Trabzonspor and would like more.

Joe Gomez

The defender is someone who has attracted interest in the past given his position in the Liverpool squad. Gomez is highly rated but very much is a utility player rather than being a cast-iron starter in one position. Last season, the 27-year-old rejuvenated his Reds career as he impressed in both full-back positions, especially on the left-hand side, although chances in his favoured central role were limited.

Newcastle were prepared to pay £45 million for Gomez in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon head to Anfield for £75 million. However, the move broke down. Gomez is now reportedly focused on becoming a key player under Slot.