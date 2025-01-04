Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Joyce has provided an update on Liverpool’s search for new signings this year.

Just days into the new year, Liverpool have not had a break from the headlines as speculation over their potential January transfer window business continues to circulate. The majority of the limelight is currently on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who will leave the club as free agents along with Virgil van Dijk this summer unless new terms are agreed. However, new sporting director Richard Hughes is already ‘working on’ some potential signings, according to Paul Joyce.

Alexander-Arnold’s link with Real Madrid is one of the hottest topics in football right now, as it’s still unclear whether he will leave his boyhood club at the end of the season or not. Arne Slot stressed in his latest press conference that the right-back is ‘fully committed’ to the current cause but the manager has remained tight-lipped over the contract situation.

Meanwhile, Salah’s latest comments have stirred up even more discussion. The Egyptian told Sky Sports his main aim this season is to win the Premier League as it’s his ‘last year’ with Liverpool. While technically true as his contract expires in June, Salah also recently revealed there had been no progress in talks over a new deal.

With the three players at risk of leaving the club for free in just a matter of months, and other exit links swirling around Anfield, reports are suggesting a busy 2025 for Liverpool. With a bulk of their most influential players now 30 and over, Slot and co are assessing their options and how the future of the Reds will look.

Liverpool need a new left-back

One of the main areas of concern within this Liverpool team is the backline. Hampered by injuries under both Slot and Jurgen Klopp recently, the Reds have endured hefty injury blows to a number of key players in defence.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté have suffered setbacks this season, while Joe Gomez is expected to be out ‘for a few weeks’ with a hamstring problem. Last season, both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were out for significant periods, forcing Gomez to take on the left-back role.

The left side of the backline has been identified as one of the main positions in need of strengthening this year. Joyce has stressed the need for Liverpool to sign a new left-back but has reported it’s ‘unlikely’ they will bring in anyone this month. However, there are targets on the radar and he has named two who have been linked for some time now.

“Andrew Robertson will be 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas is not a long-term replacement, so it stands to reason that reinforcements are required in the future,” he wrote for The Times. “The sporting director, Richard Hughes, will be working on that. He knows Milos Kerkez well, having signed him for Bournemouth, and the player now shares the same agent, LIAN Sports Group, as Federico Chiesa.

“Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract in the summer, has also been linked. It would be a surprise if there are any signings in January but, as always, events will dictate.”

Both players are now familiar names on the Liverpool transfer rumour mill. Last month, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed the Reds were ‘keeping tabs’ on Kerkez as they are searching for a ‘like-for-like replacement’ for Robertson. There is a ‘growing feeling’ at Anfield that signing a younger option at left-back is a ‘necessary plan’ for Liverpool’s future.