‘What I have heard’ - Richard Keys gives verdict on FSG putting Liverpool up for sale

Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.

Richard Keys believes that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not looking for a complete sale of Liverpool.

The Reds have been put on the market by FSG, having owned the club since 2010.

Several parties have been linked with a takeoverso far. They include Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Dubai International Capital and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his assistant, Pep Lijnders, both suggested that FSG are looking for additional investment into Liverpool. And former Sky Sports presenter Keys believes that is what the American group are seeking.

Speaking on the Keys and Gray Podcast, he said:“My reading of what I have heard is that FSG has not put Liverpool up for sale. Not.

“Liverpool’s owners have been looking for investment, which is an entirely different thing. That is my reading of it.

“I don’t think FSG are bailing at all. But I do believe they are looking around, which explains why Klopp said what he said recently about competing with clubs owned by nation states, that it’s impossible for them to do so.

“Everybody has written for sale, I don’t think they are.”

Liverpool chairman and one of FSG’s founders Tom Werner has confirmed the club is up for sale.

He told the Boston Globe: “We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.