Liverpool lifted the Premier League title at Anfield after hammering Tottenham 5-1

Former Everton fan favourite Richarlison has fired back at Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliot after footage of the England under-21 international mocking the Tottenham striker went viral on social media.

Elliot appeared as a 76th minute substitute during Liverpool’s comprehensive 5-1 victory over Spurs at Anfield, marking his 14th league appearance of the season so far as Arne Slot’s side deservedly confirmed their status as league champions for the 20th time in their history.

At the back end of the game, when the Reds knew the title was going their way, midfielder Elliott clashed with Tottenham ace Richarlison as tempers began to flare between the two players.

Elliot was seen making a 30 sign towards Richarlison, which has been interpreted as the 22-year-old mocking the Brazilian club’s former side Everton, who have now gone 30 years without a major trophy following their 1995 FA Cup win over Manchester United. Whatever the meaning was, Richarlison didn’t take kindly to Elliot’s behaviour, as he tried to grab hold of the 22-year-old for the disrespect before being pushed back by the young midfielder in a feisty exchange.

The post went viral on TikTok with 98.5k people liking a post by FootballWithAsb, and the post even managed to attract the attention of Richarlison.

Ex-Everton talisman savages Liverpool star

After a fan posted a video of the exchange between the two players, Richarlison himself commented on the post in response to Elliott's gesture. Richarlison poked fun at Elliott’s goal record as he wrote: "He wants to reach 30 goals in his career I think."

Elliot has so far only scored 21 goals in 185 career appearances, many of which have been as a substitute. While he’s only found the net four times in 90 league appearances since joining Liverpool while failing to score a league goal this term.

The 22-year-old, however, has five Champions League goals and three this season, which is more than Richarlison, who has only scored twice in six appearances in the competition across his career. Richarlison played 152 times for the Toffees, scoring 53 goals and assisting 14. Throughout his time on the Blue side of Merseyside, he was seen as a fan favourite and played a pivotal role in helping the team avoid relegation.

Could Richarlison return to Everton?

Richarlison was held in high regard during his time at Everton and one of his defining moments came when he scored against Liverpool at Anfield in 2021 to help the team secure a first win at Anfield since 1999. He moved to Tottenham for £60m in 2022 at a time when Everton were at risk of breaking PSR regulations but failed to hit the ground running with just one league goal in 27 appearances during his first term.

The 27-year-old bounced back to score 11 goals in 28 league games under Antonio Conte, but has struggled for regular football due to injury this term, with just four league goals in 12 appearances. He’s still believed to hold a soft spot for Everton after his four-year stint with the club and could be the subject of a £30m bid this summer, according to Football365.

Next season marks David Moyes’ first summer transfer window, the start of a new ownership and a first campaign in Bramley Moore Dock Stadium in what could potentially be an exciting new era for the football club.