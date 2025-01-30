Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance expert Stefan Borson has provided an update on Liverpool’s player wages.

Liverpool have been described as ‘very big payers’ of the stars on their books as a new insight into player wages at Anfield has been revealed. Despite not competing in Champions League football last season, the Reds saw their payroll increase and finance expert Stefan Borson has hinted at some mega money player contracts.

According to Deloitte’s 2025 Money League, Liverpool saw their overall revenue increase from €682.9 million (£571.9m) from 2023, to €714.7 million (£598.6m) the following year. The Reds missed out on Champions League qualification after they finished fifth in the 2022/23 season, despite coming just one point shy of champions Manchester City the campaign prior.

Wages also went up for Liverpool, and Borson believes the Merseyside club could have clauses in place in top players’ contracts which increase their salary each season.

Liverpool are ‘big payers’ of their top stars

In the summer of 2023, Liverpool saw James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta and Roberto Firmino all leave the club as free agents. They also signed off on the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who brought in more than £50 million between them.

Liverpool were eager to revamp their midfield after losing five senior players, including the captain and vice-captain. They missed out on some key targets but eventually rounded off their final summer transfer window under Jurgen Klopp with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch.

“It’s quite difficult to understand why the wages have gone up. It could well be that a number of players had automatically increasing amounts in their contracts, so at a certain point or maybe a certain age their wage increases,” finance expert Borson told Football Insider.

“Year one of the contract it could be a certain wage, year two it’s that plus 10 percent, year three is another 10 percent. But there is no obvious reason with Liverpool. There hasn’t been a massive contract renegotiation or anything, but it’s indisputable that they are big payers.

“Any sort of suggestion that Liverpool aren’t paying right at the top of the European game is just not right. They are very big payers of their players.”

What is Liverpool’s current contract situation?

As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all remain at risk of leaving the club as free agents. Overseas clubs have been able to discuss pre-contract negotiations with the trio this month but the likelihood of the club allowing any of them to leave halfway through a title-challenging season is extremely slim.

The future of the three key stars has been one of the leading conversation topics this window and the club are yet to confirm a breakthrough with any of the players.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that Real Madrid are ‘totally confident’ in their ability to sign Alexander-Arnold but are now aware they will have to wait until the summer to strike a deal.

After recently making his 300th appearance for Liverpool, Van Dijk admitted he was still in the dark about whether he would be a Reds player beyond this season or not.

“Hopefully there are still good things to come. I have no idea [how many more appearances I'll make],” he said after their recent 4-1 win over Ipswich. “How many left this season? Hopefully those are guaranteed and then I don't know what the future will bring.”

Salah has been the most vocal out of the three over the contract saga, providing semi-regular updates to the media. He recently admitted there had been ‘no progress’ between him and the club over a new deal.