Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool in the Champions League encounter.

Rio Ferdinand was baffled how Liverpool were not awarded a penalty in the first half against RB Leizpig.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead into half-time of the Champions League encounter. Darwin Nunez broke the deadlock when prodding home Mo Salah’s deft header in the 27th minute.

And in the 38th minute, Nunez was aghast he was not awarded a spot-kick when he went to ground following a challenge from Willi Orban. On-field referee Sandro Schärer waved off the appeal and Pol van Boekel on VAR duty looked at the incident - but did not overturn the decision.

Speaking at the interval on TNT Sport, ex-Manchester United centre-back Ferdinand couldn’t believe VAR did not intervene. He said: “I do not know. There is contact. VAR would have seen this angle. I cannot believe it. Liverpool handled them well against a team that are doing well in the German league.”