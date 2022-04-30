Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has issued his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s new Anfield deal.

Klopp penned a fresh extension this week, committing two more years of his future to remain at Anfield until 2026.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has been a huge success at Liverpool, winning the club’s first Premier League title, while also winning a Champions League and other honours.

And it’s for that Liverpool’s rivals will have been left a little disappointed with news of Klopp’s new contract.

United will be one of those rivals looking on with envy as they prepare to welcome another new manager.

And Ferdinand has echoed that trepadation. but he is also pleaded for Klopp and for Liverpool amid news of this new agreement.

“You just think it’s another four years of having to watch this, of Liverpool being successful, of sustaining this, of the momentum they are on,” he told BT Sport.

“If I put my other hat on, as a football man who loves football, I’m delighted to see someone like him - because he is a great character, a great personality - because what he is, first and foremost, is a fantastic manager.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“He has created a culture and a team here built for long-term success. Listen, yes, I am an ex Man Utd player but good luck to him.”

Klopp still has the chance to bring a quadruple to Anfield this season, and that would be some way to celebrate his new deal.