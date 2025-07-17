Liverpool are reported to have made contact with Aston Villa over a potential deal for Ollie Watkins if they cannot sign Alexander Isak.

It's hard for Liverpool fans not to get excited about the prospect of Alexander Isak leading the next season.

If the striker can be prised to Anfield then it will be an almighty statement. The Reds have already send a message to their rivals - domestically and in Europe - by signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million. Wirtz is regarded as a generational talent by many, having been scintillating for Bayer Leverkusen for the past five years.

And if Liverpool somehow manage to sign Isak then they will have a front line that will be feared across the Premier League and Champions League. A potential four-pronged attack of Isak, Wirtz, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, should he stay, is as good as any. Then add the fact that Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai will still be around. There is also potential for Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott to remain as options.

But Kopites also may not be getting carried away. Newcastle United are reluctant to sell Isak as they prepare to return to the Champions League. Isak has three years remaining on his St James' Park deal. While Liverpool would be interested should the Magpies be willing to do business, it might be unlikely.

Understandably, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes may be looking at alternatives. Although the Reds comfortably won the Premier League title last season, the number-nine position was somewhat problematic. It's an area that requires bolstering, especially if Darwin Nunez departs the club.

Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is on the radar. He's also a target for Newcastle, who claim he would be signed to play alongside Isak. But Liverpool's recruitment team may be scouring other options.

Isak alternative

According to the Daily Mail, one of those is Ollie Watkins. In truth, Watkins is not a typical Liverpool signing that owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would usually approve. The Aston Villa man turns 30 in December. In the past, FSG have been reluctant to hand players above 30 contracts, never mind signing them.

Thiago Alcantara was recruited at 29 but the midfielder was regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in the world. While Watkins has been a regular goalscorer for Villa, scoring at least 15 times in the past three Premier League seasons, he would not be regarded as an elite striker.

However, there are some suggestions that Isak might be available next summer if he does not leave Newcastle in the coming weeks. Therefore, Watkins could be a stopgap for a season.

Fowler approval

And that is a plan that Kop legend Robbie Fowler has already suggested. Speaking to The i Paper in May, Fowler said: “It’s a difficult one because as a supporter, you want them to sign every player under the sun! If you’re not signing players, you risk potentially going backwards. Maybe [Darwin] Nunez will be a name on a few teams’ lists because he hasn’t played the amount of games he’d want to, so you assume Liverpool will try to bring a number nine.

"The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No 9, so the prices will become silly. If you look at [Alexander] Isak, he’s going to be £100m plus easily. He’s a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they’ll look around. You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn’t really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age [29 years old], but I’d go and get him for a couple of years because he’s a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League."

As things stand, Villa will likely be reluctant to sell Watkins as he’s the only senior striker at the club. They parted ways with Jhon Duran in January, while Marcus Rashford may not return to Unai Emery’s side after spending the second half of last season on loan.

Villa rejected an offer of £60 million from Arsenal for Watkins during the January transfer window. But according to former Liverpool Jamie Carragher, it was Villa pushing that deal, which could suggest they’d still be open to a deal.