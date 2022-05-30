Sadio Mane is said to be a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski has admitted his time at Bayern Munich ‘is over’ - which could accelerate Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit.

Mane looks set to depart Anfield this summer following the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Background

After six years at the Reds, the Senegal international is keen on a fresh challenge.

Mane, who has one year left on his Liverpool contract, has been heavily linked to a summer switch to Bayern - where he could replace Lewandowski.

The Poland international himself wants to move onto pastures new after spending the past eight seasons at the German giants.

Lewandowski has scored an incredible 344 goals in just 375 appearances and won the Bundesliga title every year at the club, as well as the Champions League and three German Cups.

Now the 33-year-old has announced at a press conference on international duty that he intends to depart Bavaria this summer rather than allow his contract to expire in 12 months’ time.

Barcelona are the front-runners for his signature.

What’s been said

Lewandowski said: “My story at Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation.

“Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties.”

‘Statement signing’

Sadio Mane dejected after Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sky Germany reported earlier this month that Bayern want to make a ‘statement signing’ to replace Lewandowski.

It was suggested that the club’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, met with Mane’s agent.

The 30-year-old has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, helping them win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He’s also won the Premier League, Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup on Merseyside.

Before Saturday’s Champions League final, Mane said that he would answer what the future holds for him after the game.

He said: “Come back to me after Saturday and I’ll give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special.