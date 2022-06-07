Sadio Mane is a transfer target for Bayern Munich as his Liverpool future remains uncertain.

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his desire to leave Bayern Munich - and questioned why anyone would want to join the club if they’re not then allowed to leave.

The striker has enjoyed a glittering career with the German giants. He’s won eight successive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, having plundered a remarkable 344 goals in 375 games.

Lewandowski is said to be keen to complete a move to Barcelona this summer, with his contract expiring in 12 months’ time.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has been earmarked to replace the Poland international at the Allianz Arena.

Mane’s Liverpool deal concludes in the summer of 2023 and he’s yet to commit his future. Bayern have had an initial bid of £25 million rebuffed by the Reds.

Speaking to Polish media outlet Onet Sport, Lewandowski, 33, has questioned why he is not being shown the ‘loyalty and respect’ by Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

What’s been said

He said: “I just want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than the work.

“The best thing to do is find a solution together. They didn’t want to listen to me until the end.

“Something died inside me - and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it.

“During so many years at the club I was always ready, available, despite injuries and the pain, I gave my best.

“I think the best thing to do is to find a good solution for both sides. And not to look for a one-sided decision.

“I’m not looking for a unilateral solution, that makes no sense, not after so much time, after such a successful era and with my will and support.

“What kind of player will want to go to Bayern knowing that something like this could happen to them?