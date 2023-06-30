Life after Liverpool for Roberto Firmino will see him compete in the big-spending Saudi Arabian Professional League next season as he joins the likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Middle East..

After eight years at Anfield, 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies the Brazilian is set to make the switch to Al Ahli on a three-year-deal that will run until June 2026.

With a huge influx of players from the Premier League and Europe opting to make the switch to the Middle East, Firmino will join plenty of familiar faces.

It won’t be long before we get an official confirmation of the deal for Firmino , but we’ve already seen plenty of completed moves from across Europe - many of which have surprised fans.

Here are all the deals that have been completed involving the Saudi Arabian league so far, as well as some high-profile rejections.

Saudi Arabia Pro League signings

Karim Benzema - Last year’s Balon d’Or winner shocked the football world by leaving Real Madrid and Europe’s top five leagues to join Al Ittihad. Despite being 35, the Frenchman is still very much at the top of his game. His deal is set to earn him a staggering £6-per-second and a £20m bonus to work as an ambassador for the 2030 World Cup, which Saudi Arabia is bidding to host.

- Last year’s Balon d’Or winner shocked the football world by leaving Real Madrid and Europe’s top five leagues to join Al Ittihad. Despite being 35, the Frenchman is still very much at the top of his game. His deal is set to earn him a staggering £6-per-second and a £20m bonus to work as an ambassador for the 2030 World Cup, which Saudi Arabia is bidding to host. N’Golo Kante - The Chelsea midfielder has been allowed to leave after running down his current deal and has joined up with Al Ittihad, where he will be reunited with international teammate Benzema. Furthermore, the deal has seen the former Leicester midfielder purchase Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton as a result of his new mega-deal.

- The Chelsea midfielder has been allowed to leave after running down his current deal and has joined up with Al Ittihad, where he will be reunited with international teammate Benzema. Furthermore, the deal has seen the former Leicester midfielder purchase Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton as a result of his new mega-deal. Edouard Mendy - Winner of the UEFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper Award in 2021, Mendy has left Chelsea after three years to join Al Ahli in a £16m deal. He will be welcoming Firmino to his new club in the near future.

- Winner of the UEFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper Award in 2021, Mendy has left Chelsea after three years to join Al Ahli in a £16m deal. He will be welcoming Firmino to his new club in the near future. Kalidou Koulibaly - The centre-back rounds off the trio of Chelsea stars to make the move abroad, leaving the London club after just a single season. The Senegal international has signed a three-year-deal with Al Hilal in a deal worth £17m, with Chelsea cutting their losses after a poor campaign.

- The centre-back rounds off the trio of Chelsea stars to make the move abroad, leaving the London club after just a single season. The Senegal international has signed a three-year-deal with Al Hilal in a deal worth £17m, with Chelsea cutting their losses after a poor campaign. Ruben Neves - Despite only being 26, Neves has opted to leave Europe for the Middle East in a deal worth in excess of £50m. He will join up with Koulibaly at Al Hilal and he is joining Asia’s most successful club on a three-year-deal.

Saudi Arabia Pro League rejected transfers