Liverpool don’t want to lose striker Roberto Firmino, but reports claiming the striker could leave this summer just won’t go away.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is once again being linked with a move away from the club.

Firmino faces a somewhat uncertain future, now in the last year of his contract and with talks over a new deal on the back-burner.

The latest reports suggest the Reds have planned talks with Firmino, but the Brazilian will still be feeling uneasy over the situation heading into the new campaign.

In the meantime, he has been linked with a move away, and here we round up all the latest:

Latest report

They say Liverpool want a £25million price tag met to sell Firmino and that The Old Lady are ‘very close’ to agreeding a deal.

Meanwhile, reports here in the UK still claim Liverpool have no interest in selling Firmino this summer, and there is no price tag as a result.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool respond by speeding up contract talks.

What has Firmino said?

Firmino spoke about his situation to TNT Sports Brasil earlier this summer.

“I want to stay,” he said. “I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God to be here playing at a great club with great players, winning titles, and my wish is to stay.

“I want to be here, I’m happy here, and that’s all I can say. I want to stay.”

What has Klopp said?

Klopp is a big fan of Firmino’s, but his biggest clue over the Brazilian’s future came a couple of weeks ago when he made it clear he doesn’t want to sign or lose anyone else this summer.