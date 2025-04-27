Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are Premier League champions and Andy Robertson reserved praise for one particular individual

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has hailed the “unbelievable” job done by Arne Slot in his first season at Anfield as the Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday evening.

In the Merseyside sunshine, Liverpool hit back from an early Dominic Solanke header to romp to their 20th league title with a 5-1 victory. Luis Diaz got the Reds level before a stunning strike from Alexis Mac Allister put them ahead. Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 before half time with Mohamed Salah making it 4-1. An own goal from Destiny Udogie rounded off a brilliant afternoon for the Reds.

Liverpool only needed a draw to ensure their place as champions after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in midweek. But Slot’s men made sure there would be no doubt about them winning the title as they dominated a Spurs side, who they also beat 6-3 back in December.

Robertson reacts to Liverpool’s title win

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Robertson hailed the work done by Slot in his first season at the club. The Scotland international said: "It means everything to us. Everyone has been in the party spirit since the moment they woke up in Liverpool today.

"After the initial wobble we recovered well and it ended up being a good afternoon. He's [Arne Slot] done unbelievable, him and his staff. His backroom staff work so hard. It was about getting into the rhythm and we have managed that - we are delighted for him and for all of ourselves."

Liverpool players basked in the title celebrations in front of their own supporters with wonderful scenes at Anfield. The club’s last Premier League title was won behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, nothing could stop the party on Sunday and Robertson said of the celebrations: "On the schedule we're in tomorrow, as the schedule stands we are, but that will be getting cancelled!"

The Reds are not back in action until Sunday, May 4 when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. They then finish the season with fixtures against Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Robertson delighted to get title in front of supporters

Liverpool’s last title win in 2020 was made official after supporters were banned from attending matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Robertson said he still enjoyed the experience of winning the league then but admitted having a full stadium cannot be beaten.

He added to the Liverpool club website: “The last time we won it was a stranger time, but I suppose we kind of got that feeling against Man United at home. It was pretty much done at that point with [being] 16 or 19 points clear. It’s not like quite clinching it and then obviously the world paused. It was quite unique the way we did it.

“We enjoyed it, of course we did, but you can’t beat what we experienced today and how we went to the ground and the fans during and after the game. Nothing quite compares to that and I’m glad we got to experience it that way as well.”