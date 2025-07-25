The signing that would leave Liverpool rivals in the shade and hand Arne Slot the Premier League title
At the beginning of every season, the pub, school or work place team selections are always a source of debate and Liverpool’s best XI has yet to be nailed down.
The arrival of Hugo Ekitike for £78m makes the No.9 decision a lot easier to call, however, Darwin Nunez’s form in pre-season suggests that he might have something to say – if he doesn’t move to Saudi Arabia that is. The Uruguayan’s attitude has been first class, as have his performances. At the moment, he has the starting jersey.
There are other obvious starters like record signing Florian Wirtz as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah after signing new contracts, but there is nothing new there. One position that might be an interesting battle is on the left of Liverpool’s attack with speculation continuing to suggest that there could be changes on the flank.
Rodrygo could be the player to make Liverpool unstoppable
Luis Diaz has been linked with Bayern Munich and with Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona, the path and decision would appear to be a lot easier for the Bundesliga champions. With Jamal Musiala injured for the long-term and Leroy Sane signing for Galatasaray, Vincent Kompany is desperate for reinforcements.
In the opposite direction, Liverpool have been linked with Rodrygo with Footmercato reporting: “Liverpool, highly interested in Rodrygo, have taken a new step in this matter, according to our information. Discussions between the English club and the Brazilian's entourage have begun.”
There are, as always, conflicting reports about how interested the Anfield outfield is, but there is no smoke without fire.
Ekitike is a good signing, Slot needs more depth in the central striker role and he is an exciting prospect with Wirtz the sort of signing that shows the Reds are intent on creating a dynasty and staying on top rather than resting on their laurels. If Rodrygo was to arrive too though, Liverpool’s claim to be early favourites would only be enhanced by a player who has won everything and who has potentially been neglected by his club.
The Brazilian prefers to play on the left, however, because of Vinicius Jnr and Kylian Mbappe, he has spent most of his time at the Spaniards either on the right or filling in wherever there is a space. At any other club, and with any other teammates, he would be recognised for what he is – one of the best wingers in the world, rather than a disgruntled on-looker.
Rodrygo has already said that he isn’t happy at Real Madrid
Speaking to ESPN at the beginning of last season, the writing was already on the wall for the Brazil international:
“Often, I’m just filling blank spaces. Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number 9? Rodrygo. That’s it. It might bother me a little, but I’m a team player,” he said.
After missing out on even being nominated for the Ballon d’Or last season, the 24-year old was clearly not impressed:
“I was upset, I think I deserved it,” he stated. “I don’t want to underestimate the players who are there, but I believe I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things.”
At the right club, with the right teammates, there is no reason why Rodrygo couldn’t be more than just nominated. With all the ability in the world and a point to prove, that place could be Anfield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.