Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, but Roy Keane and Ian Wright pundits believe it’s better that way.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright are in agreement over Liverpool’s summer transfer window so far.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer window, although, they have completed one club-record transfer.

The departure of Sadio Mane meant they needed a replacement, and Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez was the chosen one.

Aside from that signing, the Reds have added youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, opting not to add to their ageing midfield.

The midfield area is the biggest of concern for Liverpool fans, but Manchester United legend turned pundit Keane has defended Klopp, believing further additions may be unnecessary for now.

“I think they probably had a look, but it’s not always as easy as that when you are trying to sign top quality players,” said Keane on ITV ahead of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

“Liverpool were fantastic last season, they won two trophies, got to the Champions League final, lost the Premier League by one point - and we are praising Manchester City for being brilliant.

“Klopp signed a new contract, he looks fresh, and I think he has moved on from last year - he looks ready and raring to go.

“They have brought a couple of players in, but he is happy with a settled squad, and you have to be careful bringing players in just for the sake of it.

“If you don’t think they can improve, then why bother?

Arsenal legend Wright agreed with his fellow pundit, adding: “And the thing is as well, the recruitment at Liverpool, they haven’t got much wrong.

“We are talking about a midfielder, and if that was the case (they felt they needed one), then Liverpool probably would have got that.