Ruben Amorim 'in talks' with Premier League rivals as Liverpool move 'unlikely' - reports
Ruben Amorim is reportedly in talks with West Ham United, reports suggest.
According to The Athletic, the Sporting CP head coach is being targeted by the Hammers - having been viewed as the frontrunner for the Liverpool manager’s job. But it is said that a switch to the Reds is unlikely
The Reds are currently aiming to replace Klopp in the Anfield hot seat after the shock announcement that he’ll leave at the end of the campaign. Xabi Alonso had been the early favourite before he committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen.
As a result, Amorim appeared to jump to the front of the queue. He’s on track to guide Sporting to a Portuguese league and cup double this season. They need just one more point from their remaining four games to be crowned champions.
However, The Athletic reports that West Ham have been in negotiations with Amorim as they prepare to replace David Moyes, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The publication suggests that it is unlikely Amorim lwill prove the preferred candidate in their process to replace Klopp’.
