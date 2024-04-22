Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is reportedly in talks with West Ham United, reports suggest.

According to The Athletic, the Sporting CP head coach is being targeted by the Hammers - having been viewed as the frontrunner for the Liverpool manager’s job. But it is said that a switch to the Reds is unlikely

The Reds are currently aiming to replace Klopp in the Anfield hot seat after the shock announcement that he’ll leave at the end of the campaign. Xabi Alonso had been the early favourite before he committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

As a result, Amorim appeared to jump to the front of the queue. He’s on track to guide Sporting to a Portuguese league and cup double this season. They need just one more point from their remaining four games to be crowned champions.