Liverpool are keen on signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Oliver Glasner has insisted that all of his Crystal Palace players remain committed to the club amid Liverpool's interest in Marc Guehi.

The Reds are keen to sign the Palace captain and bolstered their options in central defence. Guehi is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract, having skippered the club to FA Cup glory last season.

He has also played in Palace’s opening two games of this term - their victory over Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shied and a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Eagles’ first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Palace had a goal ruled out by VAR as Guehi was within one metre of Chelsea’s wall from Eberechi Eze’s free-kick.

Eze is another member of Glasner’s squad to could leave before the summer transfer window shuts, with Tottenham Hotspur keen. But the Palace head coach remains relaxed about the situation, with neither of his prized assets downing tools.

What’s been said

Glasner said at his post-match press conference: "The players are giving the answer week by week. Last week, it was winning the Community Shield. This week, getting a point against the club world champions.

"It shows this group have got such great characters. We have no influence on all the noise and rumours around us. But we know what we want to do and how we want to play. This is what we want to show every single game.

"The players did great today, they showed that everyone is 100 per cent committed to Crystal Palace, otherwise it is not possible to get a draw here against a very good Chelsea side. You are talking about rumours, Eze has a contract with us, he is our player and he showed it today. As long as he is a Crystal Palace player and performs like this then he will play for us.

"It's good advice to the kids to not always believe what you read, especially on the internet. Who knows if the rumours that are written are the truth? Everybody tells people things for their own advantage. I watch the players every single day in training, if most of the things that are written about them are true, the team couldn't perform like this, be together and committed to each other like they are – it's just not possible.

"The 15, 16 players who had the most minutes last year are still here. There are a lot of rumours about Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi but they were 100 per cent with this group in Crystal Palace and they have proved that in a big way.”

Liverpool have completed the signing of centre-half Giovanni Leoni from Parma for £26 million. However, the 18-year-old is very much regarded for the future and the Reds would like more immediate competition.

Virgil van Dijk is first choice, with the Anfield captain signing a new contract earlier this year. His regular partner is Ibrahima Konate but his current deal expires next summer amid suggestions he could join Real Madrid. Joe Gomez can play across the back line but has had injury problems in recent years.