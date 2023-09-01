Ryan Gravenberch new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool arrival has been confirmed.

The midfielder joins the Reds from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million. He has penned a five-year deal and will wear the number 38 shirt at Anfield.

Gravenberch had been linked with Manchester United earlier in the window, having worked with head coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax But he believes that Liverpool are the right club for him. He told the club’s website: “I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club].