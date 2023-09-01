Register
By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:48 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 22:00 BST
Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool arrival has been confirmed.

The midfielder joins the Reds from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million. He has penned a five-year deal and will wear the number 38 shirt at Anfield.

Gravenberch had been linked with Manchester United earlier in the window, having worked with head coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax But he believes that Liverpool are the right club for him. He told the club’s website: “I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here.

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club].

“I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield] and I can’t wait to hear the You’ll Never Walk Alone song. Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”