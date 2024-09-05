Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 30, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch has started all three games for Liverpool this season.

Ryan Gravenberch revealed he’s relished his switch of position at Liverpool.

The midfielder has started the 2024-25 campaign in magnificent form for the Reds. Following the arrival of Arne Slot as new head coach, Gravenberch has been deployed in a No.6 role in the opening three games - having operated in a more advanced position last term.

Liverpool have registered a 100% record so far, with the 22-year-old highly impressive in last Sunday’s 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Certainly, Gravenberch has benefited from the Reds’ failure to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old moved to Anfield from Bayern Munich for £34 million in August 2023 but struggled to become a regular in his maiden campaign.

However, Gravenberch is thriving with new responsibilities after talks with Slot and believes the role suits his attributes. Speaking to De Telegraaf while on international duty with the Netherlands, he said: “I think you are exaggerating a bit, because I also had some bad moments. But, in general, I can be satisfied with my game.

We had discussions before the season and he gave me the opportunity from the start.” The way the new coach plays also feels good. “The trainer already knows me from my Ajax period and knows that I have a lot of footballing ability. Now I am in the number 6 position and I play a little more defensively than last season at number 8. I also played in that position at Ajax, so I am used to it.

“I get to touch the ball a lot and I really enjoy that, because I know that I need ball contact to get into the game. There were games when I only touched the ball for the first time after five or six minutes and then it becomes more difficult to get into your game.”

Gravenberch will now be hoping to get minutes for Holland in their games against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Saturday 7 September) and Germany (Tuesday 9 September). He was part of Ronald Koeman’s Euro 2024 squad that reached the semi-finals but not did not play a single minute.

Earlier this week, Netherland boss Koeman suggested there previously was a ‘laziness’ about Gravenberch’s game. But the ex-Ajax man did not take umbrage to the comment. He replied: “It's not nonsense, everyone has their own opinion. People say about me that I'm a bit nonchalant. That's just in me. Now I also have that nonchalance, but people don't really talk about it, because things are going well at Liverpool.”

On his lack of game-time at the Euros, Gravenberch said (via ESPN): "If I'm honest, it kept nagging at me a bit. But when I was on holiday, it went away. I didn't talk to the national coach about it anymore, life goes on, right? The European Championship is over, now the focus is on the Nations League."