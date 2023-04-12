Sadio Mane is said to have punched Leroy Sane after Bayern Munich’s loss to Man City.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was reportedly in a dressing-room bust-up after Bayern Munich’s loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

According to German newspaper BILD, Mane was angry with how Leroy Sane spoke to him in the closing stages of the 3-0 quarter-final first-leg defeat - and allegedly threw a punch at his team-mate after the game.

Bayern team-mates were said to have intervened after Mane supposedly left Sane with a bleeding lip.

The Senegal forward left Liverpool after seven years at the club last summer. Having been a key player to help the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, he opted to a fresh challenge and joined the German giants for a fee that could reach £35 million. In total, Mane made 269 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring 120 goals and registering 38 assists

However, Mane, 31, has endured a difficult maiden campaign at Bayern. To date, he has bagged 11 goals in 32 games. Mane came off the bench against City as Bayern are on the verge of exiting the Champions League following a comprehensive loss at the Etihad Stadium.

