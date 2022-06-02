Sadio Mane is edging towards leaving Liverpool and we round up the latest transfer news and transfer gossip.

With the dust just about now settled on the 2021-22 season, all eyes have firmly turned towards the summer transfer window.

The campaign proved a memorable one for Liverpool. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup were added to the trophy cabinet, while they finished a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is little time to dwell on such feats in football. Attention quickly moves to the future.

And for the past few days since the defeat to Madrid in Paris, the hot topic of conversation at Anfield has been Sadio Mane’s future.

The Senegalese looks set to bring his six-year stay to a close, having won every piece of silverware possible with the Reds.

Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with Mane.

We take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Sadio Mane’s situation.

Potential replacements eyed

Liverpool have their eye on several players who could replace Mane, as per the Daily Mail.

On the list of potential replacements is Serge Gnabry, who could be sent in the opposite direction of Mane from Bayern.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is said to be admired by Klopp but a deal is not likely because of his current valuation.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has long been linked with a switch to Anfield.

However, his Hornets team-mate Joao Pedro is another said to have caught the eye.

Why Mane wants to leave

Sadio Mane waves at Liverpool fans after the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Mane is leaving Liverpool as he doesn’t feel ‘financially appreciate’.

That’s reported by German media outlet Sport 1, which claims that the ex-Southampton forward is not one of Klopp’s highest earners.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all signed new deals last summer.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been in negotiations with Mo Salah about extending his contract that expires in 2023.

Bayern are said to be in a position where they can increase Mane’s current pay packet despite financial losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSG in the race

ANCE - NOVEMBER 28: (THE SUNOUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY) Sadio Mane of Liverpool with Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mane could be joining the embarrassment of attacking riches at Paris Saint-Germain, according to German newspaper BILD.

PSG aren’t exactly short of firepower after tying Kylian Mbappe to a new deal along with having Lionel Messi and Neymar at their disposal.

However, with the Champions League continuing to elude the Ligue 1 champions, they could add Mane to their squad to bolster their European ambitions next season.