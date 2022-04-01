Sadio Mane is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sadio Mane's agent has revealed that Liverpool contract negotiations have been parked until the end of the season.

There's been much talk about extending Mo Salah's Reds deal, although discussions remain at an impasse.

Background

Like Salah, Mane's current contract is due to come to a conclusion in the summer of 2023.

Yet there has not been as much clamour from Kopites to ensure the Senegal international's future is tied down.

Mane's been at the fulcrum of Liverpool's success since arriving from Southampton in 2016.

He's helped the Reds win the Champions League and Premier League while he still a huge part to play as Jurgen Klopp's side chase a historic quadruple this season.

The 29-year-old has netted 14 goals in 36 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

And given the seismic fixtures approaching, Mane's agent, Bjorn Bezemer, admitted he's not in discussions with Liverpool about a contract extension at present.

As per TFM Senegal, Bezemer said: “We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension, we are waiting for the end of the season.”

‘Childhood dream’

Last month, Goal reported that Mane does not want to end his career without fulfilling a childhood dream of playing for one of the ‘great La Liga clubs’.