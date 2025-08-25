Bukayo Saka of Arsenal gets treated for injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield this coming week after their visit to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United

The season may be just one game old for Liverpool but a potentially crucial week awaits the Reds on and off the pitch.

Arne Slot’s side kicked off their Premier League title defence with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth. They face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night before hosting title rivals Arsenal at Anfield this coming Sunday.

Off the pitch, there could still be some incoming signings to complete with the Reds strongly linked with moves for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi. Isak is not set to feature for the Magpies on Monday but Guehi did play for the Eagles on Sunday as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners have won both their games so far meaning the Reds need to win at Newcastle to keep the pace before the two sides meet on Merseyside.

Arsenal get Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury update

Ahead of their meeting with Liverpool, Saka and Odegaard were both forced off as the Gunners beat Leeds United 5-0 in North London. However, BBC Sport has reported that neither player is believed to have sustained a long-term injury.

The report notes: “Arsenal have been given a boost after scans on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suggested that neither have suffered long-term injuries despite both being substituted early in the Gunners' 5-0 win over Leeds.”

Odegaard was forced off in the first half with a shoulder injury before Saka could not continue in the second half due to a suspected hamstring problem. Saka spent a large chunk of last season out with a hamstring problem but his current issue is not on the same leg.

Speaking after the win over Leeds, Mikel Arteta said: "Martin looks like a shoulder issue so we will have to scan tomorrow and understand how bad it is. And Bukayo had to come off after sprinting and when he was wrestling with the defender he felt something in his hamstring, I think. It is the other side [to Saka's previous hamstring injury] but it is still not good.

"I don't know [how long they will be out for]. We already lost Kai [Havertz] who is a big player for us and now Bukayo and Martin. That is why the squad has to be well-equipped. It is going to be a long season and we are going to need a lot of players in order to achieve what we want."

Arteta’s fears seem to have been allayed but it is not clear if either player will be fit enough to face Liverpool. The Gunners have been forced to cancel postpone Odegaard’s planned appearance at an in-store signing event at the club’s shop on Monday, with his injury given as the reason for his absence.

Havertz is expected to miss out but Eberechi Eze is likely to make his debut for the Gunners against Liverpool after completing his move from Crystal Palace.