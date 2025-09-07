Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder #08 Dominik Szoboszlai (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool may have some more major transfer business to complete in just 12 months time

It may feel thoughtless to suggest that Liverpool’s starting XI could be further tweaked ahead of the 2026-27 campaign after over £400m was spent in the most recent window - but the Reds need some long-term replacements for big stars soon.

This summer, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have signed for the club to future proof the full-back positions while deals for Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz will provide the Reds with serious attacking threat in the coming years.

At goalkeeper, Alisson Becker remains the firm number one but Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi have arrived to provide a solid base for the future for that area of the pitch. Arne Slot’s midfield is in a healthy place but there comes the inevitable question of who will be the long-term replacements for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The pair both committed to another two years at Anfield towards the end of the last campaign. Van Dijk will be close to 36-years-old when that deal expires while Salah will turn 35 before his contract officially runs out.

Not many Liverpool fans want to think about life without the influential pair, who have both firmly etched their names into Anfield folklore. However, the time is now for the club to consider their long-term replacements - to ensure they are not caught cold when it comes time for the duo to move on.

Marc Guehi can carry Virgil van Dijk mantle

Liverpool failed their in attempts to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer but remain optimistic of signing him for a cut-price fee in January or for nothing in 12 months.

He could initially come in and replace Ibrahima Konate, who has an uncertain future as he is in the final year of his deal at Anfield. Guehi could spend 18 or 12 months playing alongside Van Dijk before taking the mantle as the lead centre-back for Liverpool - once the Dutchman’s deal expires.

He has already shown leadership qualities through his captaincy at Crystal Palace and interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid only further indicates how highly rated he is by several of Europe’s top clubs.

Michael Olise identified as Mo Salah replacement

Salah is a top target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League and he has previously revealed that serious talks were held with officials from the Gulf State before he agreed a new deal at Anfield.

It has been reported that Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise could be top of Liverpool’s shortlist to replace Salah. The Reds will be resistant to losing Salah next summer but if they wanted to ensure they secured a long-term replacement, they could make a move for Olise next summer and then secure a transfer fee for Salah by selling him to the Saudi Pro League when he is still under contract.

On moving to Saudi Arabia, Salah said: "It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened".

Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace for around £50m in 2024.

Speaking about the player, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Our goal is for Michael to stay at FC Bayern for a long time. He is an extraordinary talent, an extraordinary player, and he works very hard to keep getting better - at his very high level."

Liverpool potential line-up for 2026-27 campaign: Alisson; Frimpong, Guehi, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Olise, Isak, Ekitike