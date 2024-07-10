While the transfer window is yet to get going for Liverpool, there are likely to be deals done once the international tournaments end.
Arne Slot has inherited a great squad full of talent, youth and experience but there are some questions that need to be answered. There are some players that are on the fringes that can’t be shifted and key players who will need to put pen to paper sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at the contract dilemmas that exist within Liverpool’s squad, covering the players whose deals are set to expire across the next two summers.
1. Mohamed Salah - 2025
Their talisman is running the risk of leaving on a free next summer amid no new contract talks. Some believed he could have left this summer but there was no interest. It's unclear what hopes he has for his career after this season but, as of now, he looks fully focused on Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Nathaniel Phillips - 2025
Liverpool have reportedly rejected a £4m bid from Trabzonspor for the defender this summer and are holding out for their £8m valuation. He looks set for an exit this summer otherwise Liverpool will lose him for nothing next year. | Getty Images
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2025
The Liverpool star is a key figure and a lifelong fan so it makes sense he would look to negotiate a new deal in the near future. However, clubs like Real Madrid have registered an interest and may look to turn his head while his situation hangs in the balance.Photo: Richard Pelham
4. Virgil van Dijk - 2025
The Liverpool skipper has just turned 33 and his deal is set to expire next summer. Still in incredible form, he looks like he could play at this level for years to come. Yet, there is no clear idea whether he will be extending at this current time. | Getty Images
