Arsenal are reportedly set to be without key defender William Saliba for several weeks while they wait on the return of Bukayo Saka.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher rated Liverpool’s start to the season as a B+.

After three games, the former Kop favourite will probably have plenty who agree with him. There is no-one who can complain about the Reds’ points tally in the formative stage of their Premier League title defence. Arne Slot’s side are the only team in the top flight with a perfect record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, improvements are required if Liverpool are to win successive English championships for the first time since 1984 - and move ahead of Manchester United on 21 crowns.

In truth, it’s not a surprise that the Reds’ performances have not been immaculate given the size of the squad overhaul. New arrivals Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez have started every match so far, while Jeremie Frimpong featured from the outset in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth and the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace on penalties. With Alexander Isak being signed on deadline day for a British record fee of £125 million, he too will be earmarked to be a regular.

But Slot and his players deserve credit for securing maximum points so far. They have not had easy fixtures against Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal. Yet they are four points better off than against the same opposition last term.

Many feel it will again be between Liverpool and Arsenal battling it out for the silverware. The Gunners have finished as runners-up for the past three seasons. The encounter at Anfield before the international break suggested the race to be champions could be tighter than last term, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s sublime free-kick the difference to deliver the Reds a 1-0 triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Liverpool splashing out more than £400 million on new players, there are those who feel Arsenal are better positioned to claim their first title since 2004. There has not been as much overturn in North London, while they have addressed the position they have been desperate for. Viktor Gyokeres was signed for £60 million to be their answer up front, having been scrutinised for not having an out-and-out striker previously.

More importantly, they did not see any of their key stars depart. The bedrock of Mikel Arteta’s side has been the defence in recent campaigns. Carragher reckons that the trio of goalkeeper David Raya and centre-back duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are why Arsenal could finally end what will be a 22-year wait for glory. Even after losing at Anfield, Gary Neville reckons Arteta’s men still have the advantaga.

However, as the campaign prepares to recommences after the international break, the Gunners will be without Saliba. He sustained an ankle injury during the warm-up defeat by Liverpool at Anfield. He tried to play the game but had to be withdrawn within five minutes.

Reports suggest that Saliba is set to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. Granted, Arsenal are hardly short of options to partner Gabriel in central defence. They signed Piero Hincapiév and Cristhian Mosquera while Riccardo Califiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White are all capable of operating in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Saliba is the undisputed first choice. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes. The centre-half partnership many regard as the best in the country will be broken.

In addition, there is still no timeframe on Bukayo Saka’s possible return from a hamstring problem. He is Arsenal’s chief attacking threat. The Emirates Stadium outfit are also missing Kai Havertz. While Havertz is not a prolific goalscorer, Arteta is an admirer of the Germany international and the qualities he offers to the team.

It might be early in the campaign but Liverpool have a significant opportunity to pull clear at the summit of the table should Arsenal suffer. As things stand, only Frimpong is sidelined from Slot’s squad and his hamstring injury is not thought to be too serious.

This weekend, Arsenal play Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime. It was already a tough assignment, with many of their troops travelling back from their respective nations - Gabriel Magalhaes is making the long journey from South America and will have less time to recover. Now there is the added layer of Nuno Espirito Santo being sacked as Forest boss and being replaced by Ange Postecoglou. After that, Arsenal face Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively. Both outfits are hoping for Champions League qualification, at a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, on the other hand, are not in action until making the relatively short journey to newly-promoted Burnley on Sunday. Granted, the Merseyside derby against Everton will be a tough assignment as will a trip to Crystal Palace but they will be favourites in all three.

There might not be another period in the campaign when Arsenal are without their two star players at the same time. If Arsenal do slip-up in Saliba and Saka’s respective absences then Liverpool have to captialise.