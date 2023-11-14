Liverpool news as the Reds have a break before facing Man City in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Jonathan Robinson has departed the club after nine years - and moved to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Robinson arrived at the Reds from Swansea City in 2014. He was recently under-16s head coach and assistant to under-21s chief Barry Lewtas while he had a spell as analyst for Jurgen Klopp's first team.

But Robinson has been poached by Al-Ettifaq, with Gerrard yet again raiding his former club after ex-captain Jordan Henderson joined the Saudi Arabia outfit in the summer transfer window. An Al-Ettifaq post on X said: "A new addition to the #Ettifaq family. We welcome Performance Analyst Jonathan Robinson."

City sweat on defensive duo

Liverpool face a top-of-the-table battle against Manchester City when the Premier League season recommences after the international break. But City may be without two key defenders in John Stones and Nathan Ake.