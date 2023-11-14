Saudi Arabia club confirm poaching of Liverpool coach as Man City braces for double blow
Liverpool news as the Reds have a break before facing Man City in the Premier League.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool coach Jonathan Robinson has departed the club after nine years - and moved to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.
Robinson arrived at the Reds from Swansea City in 2014. He was recently under-16s head coach and assistant to under-21s chief Barry Lewtas while he had a spell as analyst for Jurgen Klopp's first team.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But Robinson has been poached by Al-Ettifaq, with Gerrard yet again raiding his former club after ex-captain Jordan Henderson joined the Saudi Arabia outfit in the summer transfer window. An Al-Ettifaq post on X said: "A new addition to the #Ettifaq family. We welcome Performance Analyst Jonathan Robinson."
City sweat on defensive duo
Liverpool face a top-of-the-table battle against Manchester City when the Premier League season recommences after the international break. But City may be without two key defenders in John Stones and Nathan Ake.
Both were absent for Pep Guardiola's side's thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea on Sunday. Read more here.