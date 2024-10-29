The Newcastle United chairman has spoken on the Saudi PIF’s plan.

The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has insisted they will be scaling back on foreign investments.

The PIF have owned Newcastle United since October 2021. However, The Independent recently reported that the Saudis are ‘ultimately eyeing a ‘bigger club’. Liverpool were one team that were mentioned by the publication along with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Spanish giants Barcelona.

Along with Newcastle, the PIF have invested in LIV Golf. However, according to governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan - who is also the chairman of Newcastle - the focus will now be shifted towards projects in the Middle Eastern company.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh (via the Financial Times), he said: "But then [the international investments of the fund] increased from 2 per cent all the way up to 30 per cent. Now our target is to bring it down to a range between 18 to 20 per cent."

Liverpool have been owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) since 2010. During their tenure, the Reds have returned to the pinnacle of European football, winning eight major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. The capacity of Anfield has been increased to 61,276 while £50 million was spent on the club’s AXA Training Centre.

In 2022, it emerged that FSG had placed Liverpool on the market as they looked for a partial sale. A host of parties were linked, including those from Saudi and other regions in the Middle East, before American firm Dynasty Equity purchased a minority stake for between £82 million and £164 million.