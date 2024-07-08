AFP via Getty Images

This Jurgen Klopp Anfield favourite is being heavily monitored by Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool have had a number of clubs knocking at their door lately as some of their key players have been attracting significant attention. The first major case of interest emerged last year when Saudi Arabia made major moves towards signing Mohamed Salah.

The Reds rejected an offer of £150 million from Al-Ittihad, who had only just cherry-picked Fabinho from Anfield as well. Salah remained the Saudi Pro League’s priority target but after staying in Merseyside, talks have now dropped off the radar.

Instead, other key Liverpool players are under the spotlight, with recent interest being shown in the likes of Luis Díaz, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. According to TEAMtalk, Al-Nassr are currently in the running to sign Ederson from Manchester City but their ‘top target’ this summer is still Alisson.

The Pro League side — home to Cristiano Ronaldo, former Red Sadio Mané and ex-Man City defender Aymeric Laporte — have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Ederson, who is reportedly looking to leave the Premier League champions in pursuit of a new challenge. Al-Nassr have reportedly approached City over a potential deal for the Brazilian shot-stopper but they are looking to pull in €50million (£42m) for his signature, which is considered ‘too high’ a fee.

The Saudi side do indeed have the money to spend but they do not want to spend an ‘excessive’ amount for their targets. With City seemingly standing firm on their asking price, Al-Nassr are now ‘set to get back in contact’ with Liverpool over their desire to sign Alisson. He ‘remains their main target’ between the sticks and they are looking to discuss the ‘financial margins of a prospective contract’.

Just last month, TEAMtalk also reported that clubs in the Gulf State were willing to table a ‘monster contract’ to try and convince Alisson to make the move from Merseyside, having identified him as ‘the chosen one’.

Alisson is under contract at Anfield until 2027, having penned new terms in 2021. He joined the club six years ago in a blockbuster move from Roma, which cost Liverpool a then-record fee of £67 million, making the Brazilian the most expensive goalkeeper in the world at that time.

Signing Alisson was a revelation for Liverpool, who had struggled with reliable options between the sticks for years prior to his arrival. Jurgen Klopp had praised the 31-year-old many times during his tenure at Anfield and paid him the ultimate compliment just last December.

“The craziest thing about Ali is that I would really say and I think as well, he is the best goalkeeper in the world, as a person he’s even better,” the former Liverpool boss said.