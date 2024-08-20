Getty Images

The former key Liverpool player could be on the move again this summer.

Last summer, the Premier League became one of the main target destinations for Saudi Arabia clubs looking to strengthen their ranks and Liverpool in particular attracted a lot of interest. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both sold to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively, while Roberto Firmino eventually joined Al-Ahli following the expiration of his contract.

After the trio of moves, Saudi Pro League teams continued to target Anfield, and Mohamed Salah was the main man on their radar. While Al-Ittihad — the new home of Fabinho — threw absolutely everything at their attempt to sign the Egyptian, other clubs continued to monitor his teammates.

Thiago, Luis Díaz and Joe Gomez were among those being targeted last summer and interest has continued to emerge 12 months on in the likes of Alisson.

Pro League clubs have targeted and signed multiple players either directly from Anfield or after their departure. Georginio Wijnaldum left the Reds in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain and he is now at Al-Ettifaq with Steven Gerrard. Similarly, Sadio Mané was poached from Bayern Munich last year by Al-Nassr and now, he is linked to a reunion with Fabinho at Al-Ittihad.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Nassr’s rivals are ‘pushing to sign’ the Senegal international and former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has requested his side make the signing.

“Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Sadio Mané from Al-Nassr. Discussions taking place over the structure. Loan and permanent possible,” Jacobs wrote. “Deal not done yet, but Karim Benzema has told Ittihad he wants to play with Mane and believes his addition will help Ittihad challenge for the league.”

Mané is still viewed as a crucial player to any attack, based on Benzema’s desire to play alongside him. During his time at Liverpool he racked up a total of 120 goals and 42 assists. The 32-year-old was part of the blistering front three that featured Salah and Firmino.

Back in 2022, Jurgen Klopp had the ultimate praise for Mané following his string of influential performances.

“He’s a machine, I told him after the game. A massive player, massive player,” Klopp said. “The physicality he has is brutal. The mix of technique, desire and then physicality.

“Now [even] in the moment when everybody obviously has a few yards in the legs, like you can see it with him to be honest, [he can do this]. Top goal. Just a fantastic, world-class player.”