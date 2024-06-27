Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have some big decisions to make this summer as some key players are attracting attention.

The transfer window is now wide open and clubs are getting stuck into their summer business ahead of the 2024/25 season. Arne Slot is preparing for his first pre-season as Liverpool manager, with a US tour ahead of them for July and August before their opening fixture of the new Premier League campaign against new boys Ipswich Town.

Liverpool have been tipped for a busy window with both incomings and outgoings expected to be on the cards. The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets but Slot’s inherited squad could be diminished following talks of potential key players exits.

Mohamed Salah has been the main man in the spotlight for almost a year now, following on from Saudi Arabia’s intense pursuit of his signature last summer. The Egyptian has just one year left on his current contract but talks over his future have gone quiet and other players are now being placed under the microscope instead.

Virgil van Dijk is also out of contract in 2025 and his future is now reportedly a grey area. The Liverpool captain admitted earlier in the year that he is happy at Anfield but contrasting reports have now raised doubts over his status at the club.

An initial report from Football Insider claimed that the Reds saw Van Dijk as the ‘priority’ figure to tie down and contract talks were due to be held with him following the season’s closure. However, new information from CaughtOffside reports that discussions over a new deal with the skipper have ‘come to a standstill’.

If an extension is not agreed, this opens the possibility of Van Dijk leaving this summer, in order to avoid a free transfer in 2025. Like Salah, Saudi Arabia are very keen on the Dutchman and clubs in the Pro League view him as a ‘key target’ this window. Al-Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool star Sadio Mané, are reportedly the ‘most interested’ of the Saudi outfits.

The Riyadh club are considering offloading former Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte and considering Van Dijk as a replacement. The Public Investment Fund, the state-owned investment fund of Saudi Arabia, is reportedly ‘set to meet’ with Van Dijk’s representatives to assess the likelihood of signing the defender.

With the Liverpool captain currently fully focused on competing at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, the Reds are waiting for the end of the tournament to make a decision on key players. However, the report claims that Saudi Arabia are ‘eager to persuade’ Van Dijk to join the league ‘at any cost’.