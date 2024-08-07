Getty Images

Some former Premier League players have weighed in on Liverpool’s pursuit of a forward player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Anthony Gordon could reinject some pace into Liverpool's forward line - something he feels they have not had since Sadio Mane left the club for Bayern Munich two years ago.

Former Newcastle United minority owner Amanda Staveley revealed last month that the Reds 'chased' Gordon ahead of the profit and sustainability deadline on June 30, with the Magpies under pressure to sell players and raise funds to avoid a possible points deduction.

The north east club sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively, raising just under £70m. Following those departures at the end of June GiveMeSport claims Newcastle are ready to stand firm over their £100m valuation of Gordon but Carragher feels the forward would prove a good addition at Anfield.

“I think it would be a good signing for Liverpool, I’m a big fan,” said Carragher. “I can’t believe he didn’t get more opportunities for England. He’s got blistering pace that leaves defenders for dead and not many players worldwide have that.

“I’m a big fan but I’m sure so many people are at other clubs as well, he’s at a top club in Newcastle but there’s been a lot of talk about whether he was offered to Liverpool. There is a lot of time to get between now and the end of the window, I think a lot of teams will do business towards the end of the window because of the Euros. I do feel Liverpool still haven’t replaced the pace they had in the attack when they had Sadio Mane and they need to replace that.”

Fellow pundit Chris Sutton was also full of praise for Gordon’s form since his move to Tyneside but has urged the forward to stick with Newcastle for the time being.

He said: “I heard these Anthony Gordon rumours a few months ago and was left scratching my head a little bit. First and foremost, I don’t know how Newcastle fans would feel about selling the player. The way Gordon was at Everton, I wasn’t the only person who questioned whether he had the right temperament. But in fairness to him, he’s gone to Newcastle to work under Eddie Howe and he’s knuckled down. Last season he was brilliant and performed really well. He produced his best form.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t be in a rush to leave Howe and Newcastle. The fans there really took to him – he felt the love from the Geordies. He seemed to have a really good relationship with the manager too which is key. The Liverpool move is attractive and will come one day. But staying at Newcastle is the sensible option.”