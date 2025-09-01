Second Liverpool deal sheet submitted after Marc Guehi as Reds look to seal another deadline day transfer
Aston Villa have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League as they continue to work on a deal for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.
The Birmingham outfit emerged as contenders to sign the attacking midfielder on deadline day and moved quickly to get a deal done with the player heading down to Villa this afternoon to undergo a medical.
The transfer deadline has passed but clubs can still work on finalising deals if they submit a deal sheet to the Premier League. Sky Sports News have reported that Villa have done so for Elliott.
They reported: “Aston Villa have submitted a deal sheet for their attempts to sign Harvey Elliott. The deal is an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Package under discussion is worth £35m for 22-year-old forward.”
Aston Villa move ahead of RB Leipzig in race for Harvey Elliott
Liverpool had only been willing to let Elliott go if they signed another attacker, with a £125m British record deal for Alexander Isak expected to be confirmed imminently.
RB Leipzig have been interested in Elliott this summer but have been unwilling to meet Liverpool’s demands for the midfielder. The Reds were asking for close to £50m if clubs were unwilling to agree a buy-back clause.
It has yet to be confirmed if Villa’s obligation to buy the midfielder contains a buy-back clause. Liverpool have sold the likes of Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak this summer but have retained control over the future of both players with buy-back clauses.
Elliott played a bit-part role under Arne Slot last season but proved to be effective off the bench on a number of occassions.
Harvey Elliott moving for better of own career
Speaking earlier in the summer, Elliott admitted he may need to leave Anfield this summer in order to play more games. He has made just one Premier League appearance for the Reds this season.
Addressing his future earlier in the window, he said: “If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that.
“I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.
