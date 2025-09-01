Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have had a busy summer transfer window and that has continued into deadline day with the Reds looking to complete late deals

Aston Villa have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League as they continue to work on a deal for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.

The transfer deadline has passed but clubs can still work on finalising deals if they submit a deal sheet to the Premier League. Sky Sports News have reported that Villa have done so for Elliott.

They reported: “Aston Villa have submitted a deal sheet for their attempts to sign Harvey Elliott. The deal is an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Package under discussion is worth £35m for 22-year-old forward.”

Aston Villa move ahead of RB Leipzig in race for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool had only been willing to let Elliott go if they signed another attacker, with a £125m British record deal for Alexander Isak expected to be confirmed imminently.

RB Leipzig have been interested in Elliott this summer but have been unwilling to meet Liverpool’s demands for the midfielder. The Reds were asking for close to £50m if clubs were unwilling to agree a buy-back clause.

It has yet to be confirmed if Villa’s obligation to buy the midfielder contains a buy-back clause. Liverpool have sold the likes of Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak this summer but have retained control over the future of both players with buy-back clauses.

Elliott played a bit-part role under Arne Slot last season but proved to be effective off the bench on a number of occassions.

Harvey Elliott moving for better of own career

Speaking earlier in the summer, Elliott admitted he may need to leave Anfield this summer in order to play more games. He has made just one Premier League appearance for the Reds this season.

Addressing his future earlier in the window, he said: “If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that.

“I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

