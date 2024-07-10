'Set to sign documents' - Liverpool edge closer to summer signing

A general view of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The Chelsea youngster looks set to join Liverpool.

Rio Ngumoha’s move to Liverpool is moving closer, reports suggest.

The attacking midfielder, 15, has opted to leave Chelsea in favour of a switch to the Reds’ academy.

Liverpool have signed a number of talented youngsters in recent seasons - including Stefan Bajcetic Ben Doak and Bobby Clark. The Reds are continuing with that strategy and are edging towards a deal for Ngumoha.

The England youth international is highly rated at Chelsea and it may feel like a blow to those at the London outfit’s academy.