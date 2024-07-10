'Set to sign documents' - Liverpool edge closer to summer signing

The Chelsea youngster looks set to join Liverpool.

Rio Ngumoha’s move to Liverpool is moving closer, reports suggest.

The attacking midfielder, 15, has opted to leave Chelsea in favour of a switch to the Reds’ academy.

Liverpool have signed a number of talented youngsters in recent seasons - including Stefan Bajcetic Ben Doak and Bobby Clark. The Reds are continuing with that strategy and are edging towards a deal for Ngumoha.

The England youth international is highly rated at Chelsea and it may feel like a blow to those at the London outfit’s academy.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Ngumoha is poised to penning a contract at Liverpool. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea Academy, exclusive story confirmed and here we go! 2008 born talent set to sign documents after agreement revealed earlier this week. Several clubs wanted Rio but he’s joining #LFC Academy.”

