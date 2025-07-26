Hugo Ekitike poses for photos after he signs for Liverpool Football Club on July 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly made a late move to Hugo Ekitike but were turned down.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo Ekitike could make his maiden Liverpool outing today.

The striker arrived at the Reds earlier this week from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of up to £79 million.

After scoring 22 goals for Frankfurt last season, helping them finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League, the former PSG man’s performances were enough to convince the Anfield recruitment team that he can make a difference. Even though Liverpool comfortable won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach, the centre-forward position was one that needed strengthening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike wouldn’t have been on many fans’ radar but there is the utmost trust in the work of sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards. Slot will also have a vision of how to get the best out of the 23-year-old.

The fact that Newcastle United tried to sign Ekitike is evidence that he’s well thought of. And according to reports, Manchester United made a late gambit for Ekitike. The France under-21s international was a Red Devils fan growing up and The Athletic reports that United made contact with Frankfurt after Liverpool’s initial bid. However, Ekitike’s representatives gave the Old Trafford side the cold shoulder. They informed United that their client was heading to Anfield.

That will be music to Kopites’ ears. They are already revelling in United’s malaise. They’ll lap up the Red Devils being snubbed yet again.

In Liverpool’s current squad, there are at least six players - including Ekitike - who could have moved to United but instead chose Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There might not be a better centre-back in the world than Virgil van Dijk. He is hoping to captain Liverpool to back-to-back titles in the upcoming season as well as the Champions League. His arrival in January 2018 proved transformational for the Reds and has been immense. The £75 million fee paid has been more than value for money. The Times reported that United made a last-ditch attempt to sign van Dijk when he was leaving Southampton but it proved futile.

They tried similar with another key Liverpool player in Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds signed the midfielder for £35 million in 2023 after meeting his Brighton release clause. The Times claimed that Mac Allister’s preference was Liverpool and United looked elsewhere.

It appeared that Cody Gakpo would be heading for the Red Devils when he was lighting up the Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven in the first half of 2022-23. When it emerged on Boxing Day that the forward would be joining Liverpool for up to £45 million, it came as a shock. Then-United manager Erik ten Hag had held talks with Gakpo - and ESPN claimed that ten Hag was frustrated he could now sign his fellow Dutchman.

“I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” Gakpo told The Times. “In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez has not worked out at Liverpool since his move from Benfica for an initial £64 million in 2022. But he has still scored several important goals, with his late double in a 2-0 at Brentford last term pivotal in the title pursuit. According to RMC Sport, United were willing to splash out on Nunez but he wanted to join a club in the Champions League.

Conor Bradley has come through the youth ranks to the first time at the Reds. He’s made eye-catching development since breaking into the senior set-up. Bradley was signed from Irish outfit Dungannon Swifts when he was aged 16. The right-back went on trial at United -yet had his heart set on Liverpool.

"I played a game for Northern Ireland in Newry and after that, I had Chelsea and Manchester United looking at me as well [as Liverpool]," Bradley told the Belfast Telegraph before moving to the Reds. “I went to United and Southampton on trial but we picked Liverpool. It wasn't just because I support them, it was because they're a real family club and that's something we all really appreciate. They're also keen on the education side of it, which is very important to me."

There will also be fans hoping that Stefan Bajcetic can recapture the form that he displayed when breaking through to the first team in 2022-23. The midfielder was extolled by Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson during his stint in the line-up but injury problems have stunted his progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still only 20, there is potential for Bajcetic to thrust his way into Slot’s plans. He was recruited from Celta Vigo for a fee of around £225,00 in December 2020 ahead of a change of transfer rules following the Brexit. The Times suggested that United, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Liverpool’s city rivals Everton were also keen.