Liverpool vs Fulham team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool can take another step closer to winning the Premier League title when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage (2pm BST).

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton means that the Reds require 11 more points from their final eight games to claim the silverware. They head into the game after a 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Fulham, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Arsenal but it will be a tough test for Liverpool. The Cottagers are ninth but have defeated Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle United this term. They also earned a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this campaign.

Ahead of the clash, here’s a final look at the team news for both teams.

Fulham team news

Reiss Nelson - out

The on-loan Arsenal man had hamstring surgery in February and is unlikely to play again this season.

Harry Wilson - out

The Liverpool academy product is back in training as he works his way back from a foot problem but the game will come too soon, according to boss Marco Silva. "It's nice to see Harry Wilson around the squad, on the grass, doing some individual work,” said the Portuguese. “He will be with us soon and that's great news in terms of the wide attacking areas of the pitch, where you miss a player of his characteristics, who can help the team."

Keny Tete - doubt

The defender has been unavailable after suffering a knee injury he sustained at Anfield in December. However, he is back in training and may feature in the squad. Silva said: "Kenny Tete is training 100 per cent with the team and it's a matter of time for him to be in the squad list. He is going to be in contention to be involved. It could be Liverpool, it could be other games, it will be my decision. Soon, we are going to see him involved in the squad list.”

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - minor doubt

The No.1 goalkeeper was absent for the Merseyside derby after suffering a head collision while on Brazil duty and has had to follow concussion protocol. Alisson will be tested before the game. Slot said: “With Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes," Slot continued. "The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn't, we are following the protocol."

Conor Bradley - doubt

The right-back has been unavailable for around six weeks with a hamstring issue. Bradley is back in training but Liverpool have to weigh up whether to risk Bradley or wait a little longer. Slot said: "Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday.

"Then of course Curtis is an option [at right-back] because he did well, but I think Jarell [Quansah] did well a few times in that position also. Let's wait and see which decision we make on Sunday."

Trent Alexander-Arnold - out

The vice-captain remains sidelined because of an ankle injury. He’s expected to be back around the end of the month.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender continues his recovery from a hamstring issue which he had surgery for in February.